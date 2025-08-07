A Builth Wells resident who will be retiring from nursing after 42 years of service has been recognised for her efforts by the Chairman of Powys County Council.

Mrs Joy Groves, from Builth Wells, was presented with a Silver Kite award by Councillor William Powell during a ceremony at the Royal Welsh Show recently.

She began her nursing career in 1983, working in Builth Wells Cottage Hospital before moving to work in Llandrindod Wells Memorial Hospital for a short period.

Following this, Joy became a community nurse in Builth Wells where she went on to complete her master's degree in district nursing.

Joy has nursed many hundreds of local people, and has served with grace, compassion, and commitment to excellence. She will be retiring in September after 42 years of service. She is an inspiration to her colleagues and had a huge impact on the success of many nursing students and newly qualified nurses.

Commenting on the award, Cllr Powell said: "It was a real privilege to meet Joy - and to present her with the first Silver Kite award of my term of office.

“Joy's commitment to her community of Builth Wells, to high quality care and to lifelong learning and development single her out for recognition.

"I am also grateful to my colleague, Councillor Jeremy Pugh, for his kind nomination, thus bringing Joy to our attention."

Silver Kite awards are civic awards presented to people who live in Powys and have gone above and beyond in their community or achieved something exceptional in their field of sport.

Nominations are made to the Chair of Council throughout the year by Councillors and awarded at the discretion of the Chair.