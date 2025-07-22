Severn Trent investigating after residents in Shrewsbury experience water supply interruptions

In an alert at 6.50am (July 22), the water company said customers in the SY2 postcode area of the county town (the eastern area of Shrewsbury) have reported issues with their supplies.

Severn Trent said teams are investigating the cause of the interruptions.

A post said: "We’ve been made aware some of our customers in the SY2 area of Shrewsbury are experiencing water supply interruptions this morning.

"Please be assured our teams are investigating the cause.

"If you have identified a water leak in the area and would like to report this, please do this at https://www.stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/check-my-area/."

Further information can be found here.