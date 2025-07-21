Spill the beans on school dinners - take part in a consultation to change the future

The Healthy Eating in Schools consultation seeks views on proposed changes to the food and drink served in primary schools.

These changes aim to ensure that every child in Wales has access to a balanced, nutritious diet during the school day.

Evidence shows that many children in Wales consume too much sugar and not enough fruit, vegetables, and wholegrains – contributing to rising levels of childhood obesity. One in four reception-aged children in Wales is currently classified as overweight or obese.

Under the new proposals, school menus would include more fruit and vegetables, limit sugary desserts and fried foods, and align with UK dietary guidelines. The goal is to promote healthy eating habits, improve children’s health and wellbeing, and support their learning and development.

Councillor Raiff Devlin, Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital, and Community Services, said: “We all want the best for our children, and that starts with giving them the fuel they need to thrive. These proposed changes are about more than just food – they’re about supporting our children’s health, wellbeing, and future.

“I strongly urge parents, teachers, food suppliers, and young people across Powys to take part in this important consultation before it closes. Your voice matters, and you can help shape a healthier future for our young people.”

To take part in the consultation, visit: https://www.gov.wales/healthy-eating-schools

The consultation closes on Tuesday, July 29.