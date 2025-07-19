Shrewsbury dragon boat festival: 45 oar-some pictures of rowers splashing on a glorious day of racing - can you spot anyone you know?
There were thrills and spills as dragon boat racers splish splashed along the River Severn in a bid for glory.
Shrewsbury’s popular Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Race kicked off today (Saturday, July 19) from Pengwern Boat Club, opposite the Quarry, as crowds were entertained by hardy crews, aiming to deliver in oarsome style.
The annual event, which is also running tomorrow, is expected to feature a total of 52 teams with paddles in hand, in fancy dress, all ready to battle it out while raising money for the hospice.
The Top Goat VIER team from RAF Shawbury emerged victorious on Saturday, with 2 Can Army the runners up and Cool Runnings completing the podium.
Cool Runnings did manage to pick up a gold though for being the best fundraisers, earning the hospice £3,060.
The winners of the Best Fancy Dress award on Saturday were Team Fluffy, who impressed judges with their Star Wars themed outfits.
Heather Tudor, chief executive of the hospice, said: “It’s been just amazing. We’ve done it for I don’t know how many years, but it just goes from strength to strength.
“What really makes me happy is this is our community, supporting the hospice. They keep coming back every year with energy and commitment.
“It shows they know how important it is to have a hospice in their community.
“We need them more than we ever have.”
The 40ft-long dragon boats, supplied by Dragon Boat Events, are expertly helmed by experienced national and international rowers, with up to 16 paddlers and one energetic drummer onboard to keep the rhythm.
The sky may have been a little grey at moments and the heavens may have opened once or twice, but no-one was raining on the parade in Shrewsbury, where there was a carnival atmosphere for the whole family.
And the sun shone for the final race everyone had been waiting for.
As well as the action on the river, there were homemade treats, snacks, and drinks served up by the hospice’s outdoor catering team from its Refresh cafe.
The charity’s retail team have also been on hand selling pre-loved items in a dedicated pop-up shop.
The festival plays a crucial role in raising funds for the hospice, which needs more than £15 million annually to deliver its specialist care.
In April, the hospice launched its £1 million Pounds for Perry appeal in aid of a £3 million project to renovate and future-proof its Perry Ward in Shrewsbury.
Perry is the hospice’s oldest ward and has been providing care since 1989.
Last year’s Dragon Boat Festival raised £105,000 and it is hoped this year’s event will beat that total.
The hospice costs more than £26,500 per day to keep services running.