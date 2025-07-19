Police and fire crews sent to crash at busy Telford industrial estate
Police and fire crews were called to a crash on a busy industrial estate this morning.
Published
The two-vehicle collision happened at Stafford Park in Telford.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 10.36am on Saturday, July 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.
“This incident involved two vehicles, crews made the vehicles safe using small tools.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene.