Shropshire Star
Close

Police and fire crews sent to crash at busy Telford industrial estate

Police and fire crews were called to a crash on a busy industrial estate this morning.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The two-vehicle collision happened at Stafford Park in Telford.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 10.36am on Saturday, July 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

“This incident involved two vehicles, crews made the vehicles safe using small tools.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene.

Similar stories

Most popular