Severn Valley Railway halts steam engines near West Midlands Safari Park following a fire and uses diesel trains instead - here's the latest update

The fire broke out on Saturday near a section of the Severn Valley Railway's heritage track which runs close to West Midlands Safari Park. It is thought that a spark from an engine landed on the dry grass triggering the flames.

Due to the situation the railway suspended its steam locomotive operations due to the "increased fire risk" instead opting to switch to diesel engines from its diesel fleet which will continue to pull the carriages until at least Sunday coming.

The heritage railway posted in Facebook: "Due to the ongoing hot weather and the tinder dry nature of our surroundings, the use of diesel locomotives vice steam will continue this week until at least Sunday July 20th."

"This is not a decision we take lightly and we have to consider the welfare of our staff and volunteers, along with the tinder dry nature of our surroundings."

The fires were brought under control by crews from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service which fought the flames and smoke from the safari park's land next to the former elephant habitat which is now occupied by camels and deer.

The park's wildlife boss Angela Potter said: "The fire did not encroach onto the Safari park although it was close by. The fire brigade entered our Safari Drive to put out the blaze on the Severn Valley Railway line, as that was nearest to the animal areas, which they did quickly and efficiently whilst other engines approached the larger blaze on the adjacent fields, from the A456.

Animals at West Midlands Safari Park have been enjoying ice lollies in the recent heatwave, including African elephants.

"None of the animals or our guests were in any danger but we want to thank the fire services for their quick response."

