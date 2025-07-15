Dramatic photos show Shropshire firefighters battling to stop blaze spreading to nearby fields and buildings near Oswestry

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Whittington near Oswestry at 12.22am on Tuesday to reports of a fire in the open.

Crews were mobilised to the scene from Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations.

Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a blaze involving a pile of stacked wood - measuring around 10 metres by 10 metres.

A spokesperson for Oswestry Fire Station said: "Both crews worked extremely hard to stop the fire spreading to adjacent fields and buildings.

Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

"Crews extinguish the fire using hose reel jets and drag rakes to make sure there were no remaining hot spots."

The fire service added that the blaze was started "by unknown means".