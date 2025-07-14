Watch: Athletes beat the heat in historic Wenlock Olympian Games despite a lack of licensed track

The Wenlock Olympian Games date back to 1850, having been established by Dr William Penny Brookes in Much Wenlock.

The Wenlock Olympian Games

It is said the games inspired the modern Olympic Games, after Baron Pierre de Coubertin visited the Wenlock Games ahead of the first Athens games in 1896.

Ted, eight, and Seb Nash, 11, from Telford

But this year, the Wenlock Olympian Games took place without any track or field events, as the town's deteriorating running track is no longer classified by sporting body England Athletics.

Marcus Themans, Camilla Stewart and mayor Dan Thomas with youngsters: Harrison, 11; Eva, 13; Cian, nine; Maja, 12; Jack, 15; Harry, 10; Eryk, nine; Emily, 14 and Fionn, 11

The Wenlock Olympian Society is trying to raise more than £100,000 to get the track returned to professional standard. Learn more and donate here: https://wenlock-olympian-society.org.uk/support-wos-2/.

However, on Sunday (July 13), a new event was launched at the games – a one-mile road race to accompany its seven-mile event around the streets of Much Wenlock.

Jacob Dalzell, nine, from Picklescott wins the first mile race

Camilla Stewart, coach at the Wenlock Olympian Athletics Club, who came up with the event, said: “We thought we would put in place a community mile and see if we can make it a regular event.

“We normally have the Wenlock Olympian Games on the track, but we can't use the track for licensed events so we didn't want to do nothing.

“We are hoping to make it an annual event.”

Bobsleigh Olympian Stu Benson and coach Camilla Stewart

Attending the games was Much Wenlock Mayor Dan Thomas, who said the games held historic significance and it was important to get the track back to standard.

Henry Distasio

“This is Much Wenlock, the birthplace of the modern Olympic movement. Without William Penny Brookes there would be no Olympics that we know, so this is really important to get this track as it is such a special event.”

Also supporting the event was Olympic GB bobsledder, Stuart Benson, who is a trustee of the society and was on hand to give out some of the medals.