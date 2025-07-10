Bridgnorth welcomes new £3,000 community garden with roses from David Austin Roses

The Bridgnorth Community Garden Project, founded in April 2022, has received a £3,449 grant from the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

It is the first grant the group has received from the organisation and was used to build five raised beds at St James Hall Church in Low Lane, Bridgnorth.

Nick Crowe, a member of Bridgnorth Community Garden Project, said: “About two years ago, St James Hall Church asked us to come and help them maintain the land.

Photo: Tim Sturgess

“We started doing some basic gardening. We help improve the local community, so we looked at doing some raised beds.”

Member Jan Crowe reached out to the NGS, who generously donated for the brilliant cause.

“We bought all the stuff,” Nick said.

“We then had local volunteers and also a team from David Austin Roses volunteer. They came down and helped us to build the beds and plant them - and we got some free roses!”

The garden is now open to the public - and Jan is excited to welcome the community into the newly developed grounds.

Jan said: “The idea is that it is a community garden. So we're trying to encourage people to come and pick fruit and vegetables and help us with the gardening.”

“It’s accessible, too,” Jan added.

“The three beds at the front are waist-height. They were designed for people with mobility issues or those in a wheelchair - they could access them without crouching down.”

Looking at the completed project, Nick and Jan said it is “brilliant” to see how far they have come in the last two years.

Jan added: “If you look at what it was when we started, and what it is now, it's incredible.

“It's amazing what a small group of people can actually produce in a relatively short space of time.”

At present, the Bridgnorth Community Garden Project meets every Friday between 10am to noon.

It is working on a number of projects including a memorial garden, which will be revealed soon, and is looking for volunteers to get involved, share their gardening knowledge and socialise.

More information can be found via the official Facebook page and by emailing the group at bridgnorthcommunitygarden@gmail.com.