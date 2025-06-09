Blooming David Austin Roses expands into new 28-acre site on Shropshire and Staffordshire border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Austin Roses has signed a deal for an initial 28 acres of land with Bradford Estates on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border with the potential to expand further in the future, it says.

The site will be used to grow the firm's award-winning flowers, while former agricultural buildings on the site will also be used storage for its operations, one of the largest rose breeding programmes in the world.

The new site will complement the firm's existing operation in Bowling Green Lane, Albrighton, which has been in operation since 1961, and from where the company has built an international reputation as a supplier of premium quality roses.

Chris Hodson of Bradford Estates with Tim Smith of David Austin Roses

"We are pleased to launch a partnership with Bradford Estates by making use of their land holding for growing our popular roses," said Chief Operating Officer Tim Smith.

"Both parties have proud histories in Shropshire, so we are delighted to work together to complement our existing rose breeding and growing operations, including securing storage facilities in former agricultural buildings on the estates.

"This collaboration supports our continued growth as an award-winning rose breeder and grower whilst also reducing transport costs through using local storage, aligning with our commitment to socially responsible practices that benefit our people, planet and the gardening community."

The rose breeder, winner of 29 gold medals at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show, is the latest major agricultural business to take land and building from Bradford Estates, following in the footsteps of root vegetables producer Huntapac, which set up its regional centre on the estates in 2023.

In 2024, Lancashire-based Huntapac extended its relationship with Bradford Estates to let farmland to grow parsnips as well as carrots. Huntapac originally took a commercial lease of buildings at Woodside Farm near Shifnal, just off the A41, before licensing 50 acres of irrigated farmland.

Bradford Estates Property Director Chris Hodson said: "We are pleased to add to our growing number of leading agricultural business by welcoming David Austin Roses to the Bradford Estates. The David Austin Roses team are proactive in growing their business so it is great that we can support their growth with both a cropping licence and commercial space.

"As a landed estates business with a regenerative farming operation, it is pleasing to see other successful agriculture businesses recognise the opportunity of taking licences alongside Bradford Farming and we look forward to seeing them generate further success."

Last month, Bradford Estates completed a multi-million pound deal to acquire four new industrial sites for its property portfolio, whule closer to home the estate is expanding its commercial property footprint on its main estate in Weston Under Lizard.

Current tenants on the site include a timber kilning business, a fencing manufacturer, an auto car parts wholesaler, grounds maintenance contractor and a tech company, the estate says.

“We are pleased to work more closely with David Austin Roses who, like Bradford Estates, have a long-standing history in Shropshire," said Bradford Estates' Managing Director Alexander Newport.

"We share similar goals in working responsibly to long term sustainability plans, so we hope to be able to build on our association in the future.”