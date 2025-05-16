Community sensory garden 'several years in the making' opens in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sun shone for the official opening of the new community garden at Dawley Christian Centre.

A tranquil oasis, the garden engages the senses with its colourful, sweet-smelling flowers, pungent herbs and calming water features.

Sharon Hanson, Dawley Christian Centre church secretary, said: “This project has been several years in the making.

"It was just a piece of grass and now it is a peaceful space for everyone to visit and take time out from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

“The under-fives area will support our children to plant and grow their own fruit and vegetables. We’ve just been planting broad beans and it’s a great way for children to learn about where food comes from.

“The sensory garden is designed to appeal to all the senses and we want to work with community groups supporting people with dementia and autism who will benefit from this therapeutic space.”

The garden has opened, in part, thanks to funding from the local authority.

Councillor Richard Overton, Sharon Hanson, church secretary and Steve Mackay, Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner, at the opening of Dawley Christian Centre sensory garden

Telford & Wrekin Council has provided £5,000 for landscaping through its Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme.

A further £2,000 was awarded through the Safer and Stronger Make a Change competition to fund the creation of an under-fives planting area through the Safer and Stronger Make a Change competition.

The annual competition encourages young people, aged 11 to 18, to come up with an idea that improves the lives of residents.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this project to life – I know it has been a lot of hard work.

“I’m delighted that Telford & Wrekin Council, through its Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme, has contributed towards the transformation of this space into a valuable community asset to be enjoyed by all.

“The under-fives area is a wonderful example of how our Make a Change competition can enrich lives. The retained planters will give children year-round access to gardening opportunities, spark their curiosity about the natural world and encourage them to care for the environment.”

The Council’s Safer and Stronger Communities programmes are a partnership with the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion said: “Originally established to tackle concerns around neighbourhood safety and to create long-term support for community groups, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Building Safer & Stronger Communities programme has helped launch numerous projects across the borough including this wonderful sensory garden.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe where they live and this garden is an opportunity for communities to come together, talk and support one another.”

It features upcycled planters and benches and an eye-catching bottle fence created by recycling unwanted bottles.

Residents are invited to visit the sensory garden, in Dawley High Street, which is open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 2pm.