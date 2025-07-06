Shrewsbury driver loses licence after testing positive for drugs

Adam Downes, 33 and of Wingfield Close, Shrewsbury, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court to be sentenced after admitting one charge of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

Kate Price, prosecuting, told the court that Downes had been driving in Shrewsbury’s town centre at around 11.30pm on March 27.

Police saw his Dacia Jogger and pulled the vehicle over on Howard Street.