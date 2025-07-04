Black Sabbath: First look at outdoor photo exhibition in Birmingham city centre showing album covers

‘Black Sabbath Brum’s Own’ in black and purple greets visitors at Victoria Square to this must-see showcase for heavy metal fans.

It’s free and available to view 24 hours a day as part of ‘Summer of Sabbath’ celebrations until September 28.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne, pictured above, got nostalgic when she browsed the exhibition after its launch on June 25.

Sharon Osbourne looks at Black Sabbath album covers at the outdoor exhibition in Victoria Square, Birmingham

Along with archive photographs of all four founding members of the band; Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Bill Ward and Ozzy Osbourne, there’s also iconic album artwork.

Facts behind albums from 13 to Sabbath Bloody Sabbath and The End are all in this music gem next to Birmingham Town Hall, where the band played back in January 1972.

There’s plenty to read too with fascinating insights into the Black Sabbath’s Birmingham roots in the exhibition created by Jez Collins, the founder of Birmingham Music Archive (BMA), and designer Stacey Barnfield, owner of The Colour Palette Company, for Central BID Birmingham.

Black Sabbath album covers at the outdoor exhibition in Victoria Square, Birmingham

The Summer of Sabbath ties in with Black Sabbath being awarded freedom of the city of Birmingham and the band’s final homecoming gig at Villa Park.

To make it easier to find all the selfie and iconic hotspots in the city centre – from rare photos at famous The Crown pub and a life-size Ozzy Osbourne made of bricks – Central BID has created a special Black Sabbath map to download. Find it here along with a list of the highlights.

There’s also a free Ozzy Osbourne memorabilia exhibition and a new Black Sabbath mural in Navigation Street by Mr Murals.