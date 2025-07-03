'I haven't had a haircut for eight years - now I'm chopping it all off at 77 for charity!'

Stephen Prior from Newport hasn't visited a barber shop or salon since 2017.

Stephen Prior had his first haircut in eight years. Photo: Steve Leath

On Tuesday morning (July 1), the 77-year-old retired firefighter awoke with around two feet of hair; by midday, most of it was gone.

The grand chop is all in the name of charity, with Stephen raising money for the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years of age, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Stephen Prior had his first haircut in eight years, courtesy of Leah Gillespie at Salon Ten Photo: Steve Leath

Stephen was inspired to undertake his own fundraising journey eight years ago when the daughter of a close friend cut her own hair for the charity.

He said: "One of her classmates was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and had to have chemotherapy.

"The Little Princess Trust donated a wig so she could have a one made of real human hair.

"A lot of the girl's classmates, including my friend's daughter, cut their hair to raise money and donate it to the charity.

"I thought, if she can do it at 12/13, I can do it at 77!"

Stephen Prior had his first haircut in eight years, courtesy of Leah Gillespie at Salon Ten Photo: Steve Leath

Stephen was very pleased with the results and praised the staff at Newport's Salon Ten for being "absolutely brilliant".

He added: "In this hot weather, my neck is decidedly cooler!"

Stephen will be collecting money from friends and family over the next month and has pledged to add £100 of his own money to any donations he receives in person.