'It's concerning that a number of motorists don't adhere to rules' - Police sign up to road safety campaign

West Mercia Police is supporting Operation Spotlight this month to 'shine a light' on roads policing. The national operation seeks to highlight and raise awareness of the work that roads policing officers, local policing teams and communities do to tackle issues and reduce the number of people that are killed or seriously injured on the region's roads.

It comes after 57 people were killed in road traffic collisions across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire last year. 516 people were also seriously injured.

In Shropshire, 22 people were killed in road traffic collisions and an additional 182 were seriously injured.

Police said causation factors included speeding or inappropriate speed, distractions such as mobile phones, the influence of drink or drugs or not wearing seatbelts.

West Mercia Police said keeping road users safe is a "24/7, year-round priority", and motorists have been urged to stay safe.

Superintendent Stuart Bill said: "Everyone understands the law around seatbelts, drink/drug driving and mobile phones and the importance of adhering to the speed limits. The majority of road users use the roads respectfully and adhere to this but it is concerning that there are still a number of drivers and riders across our force area who don’t.

"This is why we continue to target those road users who chose to break the law to help make our roads safer for all."

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: "Enforcing the rules of the road plays a vital role in keeping us all safe. West Mercia Police work all year-round to help prevent the kind of harm no one should ever have to face.

"Tragically, lives are still being lost, with one death being one too many. The impact of that loss is truly devastating as I often hear from bereaved families whose lives have been changed forever. That’s why it’s so important that we, as a society, all do our bit.

"When we drive responsibly and follow the rules, we help protect not just ourselves but everyone around us. Because when we don’t, the consequences can be unimaginable."