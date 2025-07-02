Fire breaks out at Shrewsbury car dealership - fire service update

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at approximately 12.34pm reporting a fire at Volvo Cars off Brassey Road/Old Potts Way.

The Volvo dealership in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one lithium battery that was smoking.

The fire service said the battery was placed into a "salt water bath".

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.15pm.