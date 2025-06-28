Traffic management to remain in place on Telford road after burst pipe repairs completed

Yesterday (Friday, June 27), Severn Trent apologised to customers in the TF2 postcode area of Telford (which includes Oakengates, Priorslee, St. Georges, Donnington, Wrockwardine Wood, and Muxton) who experienced no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

Issues were caused by a burst water pipe on Fenns Cresent.

Engineers were quickly dispatched to the incident. However, repair works continued into this morning.

At 8.50am today, Severn Trent issued a further apology to residents who were still experiencing water supply interruptions.

Severn Trent has now confirmed that repairs to the burst pipe are now complete, and customers' supplies are expected to return back to normal. However, traffic management is still in place while roadworks continue.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: "Repairs to a burst pipe on Fenns Cresent Telford has been completed, however traffic management is still in place while we repair the road. We know that roadworks can be disruptive and would like to apologise for any inconvenience. Our team will be working hard to get everything normal as quickly as we can."