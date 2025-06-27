Burst water pipe causes issues for Telford residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Trent has apologised to customers in the TF2 postcode area of Telford (which includes Oakengates, Priorslee, St. Georges, Donnington, Wrockwardine Wood, and Muxton) who have experienced no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water this morning.

The water supplier said issues are due to a burst water pipe on Fenns Cresent.

Severn Trent stated that engineers are on-site and working to fix the issue as quickly as possible. Repairs are expected to be completed by 11am.

An alert said: "We’d like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the TF2 area of Telford this morning. This is due to a burst water pipe on Fenns Cresent.

"Our teams are on site working to repair this and restore your water supply as soon as possible. We are confident the repair will be completed by 11am.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."

