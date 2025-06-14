Telford College students visit Westminster and join Parliamentary debate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A-Level student Emily Hill, T-Level health and social care student Meredith Davis, creative media student Ellie Thompson and apprentice Sam Watkins, all of Telford College, were invited by the MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵrto, Steve Witherden, to contribute to a discussion in Parliament.

They took part in the the latest meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Education, which has launched an inquiry and consultation into the 'loss of love of learning'.

Pictured at the Palace of Westminster are, from left: Sally Slater, Ellie Thompson, Meredith Davis, Emily Hill, Steve Witherden MP, Sam Watkins and Mathew Kenney

The Telford College delegation met at Portcullis House before heading to Parliament for the hour-long debate.

Telford College’s director of sixth form, Sally Slater, accompanied the students to Westminster.

She said: "We were delighted to be invited by Steve Witherden, the chair of the cross-party group, to take part in this debate.

"The inquiry is seeking views on how to ‘reignite the love of learning’, so we selected students from different areas of the college to give a real cross-section of viewpoints.

"It was fantastic for our students to be able to put forward their views on a national stage, playing their part in helping to shape education for the future."

Mr Witherden, who spent more than 20 years in the teaching profession, also gave the students a tour of Parliament, including the riverside terrace.

Student Emily said: "Being able to have my opinions and ideas heard felt truly productive. I felt that I was able to contribute towards ensuring education stays inspiring and enjoyable for future students."