Police stumble on abandoned car near Oswestry - then seize it after curious officer makes unusual discovery

PCSO for Oswestry rural south Kurt Mabe came across what he believed was an abandoned car.

In a post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page, he said his "curiosity kicked in".

After checks, it came to light that the vehicle was stolen. What's more, it turned out to be a hire car that hadn't been returned.

Police recovered a stolen car near Oswestry. A curious officer carried out checks and found it was actually a stolen hire car. Picture: West Mercia Police

The vehicle was seized by police.

The post said: "I came across what i thought was an abandoned vehicle. And professional curiosity kicked in.

"After checks were made, it came to light that it was a stolen car as it hadn`t been returned to the hire company.

"So the car was seized and recovered to the local recovery companies yard where it will be checked for any driver details."