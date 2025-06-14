Bridgnorth's popular teddy bear's picnic to make a return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Town Council has been putting on the Teddy Bears Picnic after the event was dreamed up by a former mayor several years ago.

Bridgnorth Teddy Bears Picnic at the castle grounds in Bridgnorth

Last year more than 100 children and people of all ages attended, bringing with them their favourite cuddly toys.

There was a Best Dressed Teddy Bear competition, as well as a bouncy castle, face painting, puppet shows and of course, picnic baskets full of refreshments.

The town council has now confirmed that the 2025 Teddy Bear's Picnic is set to take place on Thursday, July 24 between 11am and 2pm at the Castle Grounds.