Bridgnorth's popular teddy bear's picnic to make a return
A Shropshire town is set to host its popular teddy bear's picnic again this summer.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bridgnorth Town Council has been putting on the Teddy Bears Picnic after the event was dreamed up by a former mayor several years ago.
Last year more than 100 children and people of all ages attended, bringing with them their favourite cuddly toys.
There was a Best Dressed Teddy Bear competition, as well as a bouncy castle, face painting, puppet shows and of course, picnic baskets full of refreshments.
The town council has now confirmed that the 2025 Teddy Bear's Picnic is set to take place on Thursday, July 24 between 11am and 2pm at the Castle Grounds.