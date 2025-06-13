Free ice skating sessions for year 11s in Telford as reward for GCSE work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With GCSEs coming to an end next week, Telford & Wrekin Council is giving every current year 11 student a free ice-skating session in recognition of their hard work.

The vouchers, which are being distributed directly to schools, can be redeemed at any public skating session or family disability session.

Ms Huntington, headteacher at the Telford Park School, Jacob, year 11 student and Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, the council's Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said: “Completing GCSEs and preparing for the next chapter of education or training is a major milestone in the lives of young people.

“With the exams almost done for the year, we wanted to offer a small gift to every student to recognise their hard work and determination.

“We hope they’re all able to use the ice-skating voucher and enjoy a fun and healthy way to unwind after exam season on us.

“We also hope they enjoy the summer and wish them all the very best of luck for their results in August and the future.”

Students can redeem the voucher during public skating sessions or the weekly family disability skate session (suitable for young people with special educational needs) on Fridays from 5pm to 6pm.