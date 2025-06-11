Plans for huge solar farm in 'unspoilt landscape' near Haughmond Hill thrown out by inspector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Slough-based Opdenergy UK 10 Limited revealed their plans to build a solar farm on a 61-acre plot of land to the west of Haughmond Quarry in April last year.

The company had said the proposal, known as 'Uffington Solar Farm', would generate enough electricity to supply 7,500 homes.

Plans had been drawn up "in conjunction with a willing landowner" to accommodate sheep grazing beneath and between the rows of solar panels, which would have maintained the agricultural use of the site.

But the proposal proved controversial, attracting 21 objections from local residents, community groups and the local parish council.