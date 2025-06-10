Nine-year-olds can learn to drive in Shropshire as safer driving scheme launches at home of Shrewsbury Town FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Young Driver has launched at Shrewsbury Town FC, giving youngsters in the region the opportunity to get a head start on the 'road to safety'.

Under the supervision of fully qualified instructors, youngsters aged nine to 17 can learn the basics of safe and responsible driving in dual-controlled Suzuki Swifts.

The scheme will use the car park at the Croud Meadow, home of Shrewsbury Town FC, allowing youngsters to work on a range of driving skills and manoeuvres.

Lessons will start on Sunday, July 20 with events then set to take place on selected weekends and school holiday dates throughout the year.

The scheme's ultimate aim is to instil 'good' driving habits long before teenagers get their provisional driving licence.

Young Driver said one in five newly qualified drivers crashes within six months of passing their driving test.

The initiative in Shrewsbury is the Young Driver's first venue in Shropshire.

Managing director at Young Driver, Ian Mulingani said: "We are excited to be launching our first venue in Shrewsbury. It’s a sizeable site, so we’ll be able to offer lots of different driving activities for young people, whether they’re a beginner or have already had a few lessons at another of our venues.

"Training drivers over a longer period of time allows youngsters to have a solid understanding of how to drive a car before they get anywhere near a real road.

"Research shows that creates a safer driver - and we believe it creates safer pedestrians and cyclists too. But, the lessons are also lots of fun and they’re a great general confidence boost for teens and pre-teens, who take the responsibility very seriously.

"When they’re reverse parking at the end of the first lesson, it’s often a shock for parents."

Driving tuition is also available for disabled youngsters.

30 or 60-minute lessons must be booked in advance and prices start at £46.99.