Watch: CCTV footage shows driver ignoring solid white lines before fatal A458 border tragedy as family issues plea

In a bid to highlight the dangers of a particular stretch of the A458 in Middletown on the Mid Wales and Shropshire border, Dyfed-Powys Police have also issued a video showing how a driver overtook a service bus, ignoring solid white lines and hidden dip signs.

The driver Matthew Parrott collided head on with Middletown pensioner Margaret Lee in November 2023, and has been jailed for three years for causing her death by dangerous driving.

Following his sentencing, the force’s serious collision unit, along with Mrs Lee’s family, have raised concerns about the number of drivers who conduct dangerous driving manoeuvres along the same stretch of road, putting their own and others’ lives at risk.

Sergeant Rob Hamer said: “This incident was a tragedy, resulting in the death of Margaret Lee, who had left her home to get her daily newspaper just minutes before the collision.

Footage shows the car overtaking the bus on solid white lines. Picture: Dyfed Powys Police

“There is no doubt that Matthew Parrott’s manner of driving was dangerous, conducting an overtake where there is not a full view of the road ahead.

“However, since this incident we have evidence to show that other drivers are conducting the same dangerous manoeuvre, overtaking while driving towards Shrewsbury, and we fear we will be called to another fatal or serious injury collision in the same location in the near future.”

The force says officers have carried out site visits at the location to consider whether the road layout is hazardous.

The review is ongoing, and consultation is in progress with partner agencies.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it is supportive of any changes to the road layout to improve road safety, however it has been determined that the biggest risk lies in the manner of people’s driving.

Sergeant Hamer added: “The main issue is that drivers are ignoring the warnings that have been put in place by the local authority – these include a 50mph speed limit, double solid white lines, warning signs for hidden dips, additional red warning paint on the floor, and grip dressing on the road surface – and are continuing to overtake dangerously.

“We urge people to consider the consequences of their actions on the road – take another look, and don’t consider any overtake until you know it’s safe.”

Margaret Lee’s family have echoed police concerns, calling on drivers to use caution to keep themselves and others safe.

“We urge people to drive carefully, particularly on this part of the road,” they said.

“We just don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”