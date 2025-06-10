Air ambulance lands in Telford after multi-vehicle crash on major A-road - motorists experiencing 'severe' delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to reports of a four-vehicle crash on the A442 in Telford, shortly after 4pm today (June 10).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has mobilised appliances to the scene.

A spokesperson said the West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police teams have also rushed to the incident.

An air ambulance was seen hovering above the road before it landed nearby.

The AA's traffic news website reported a road blockage and severe delays along the A442.

At 4.25pm it said: "Severe delays of 13 minutes on the A442 Queensway northbound between Holmer Farm Road (Stirchley Interchange) and A5 Rampart Way (Hollinswood Interchange)."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for information.