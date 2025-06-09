Crowds flock to Bridgnorth as town's arts trail returns
Hundreds of people descended on Bridgnorth at the weekend as a popular arts event returned.
The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail sees residents display artwork in their homes created by local artists. The homes are then open to the public throughout the two-day event.
On display were paintings jewellery, ceramics photography, sculptures, glass, metalwork, woodwork, textiles and more.
Some of the town’s historic houses, dating back to the 17th century, are participating, including former schools, forge and malthouse. Houses range from the bijou to the grand, all with distinctive characters.
Visitors buy tickets to visit the homes and see the art, which is also for sale.
Last year the event raised £3,250 for charity, which went to the Bridgnorth Gateway and the Bridge Youth Centre.
Organiser Victoria Commander said: “We have been going about eight years, we had a few years before Covid then a break.
“There's about 33 venues and well over 70 artists. The idea of the trail is to promote local artists.”
She added that some of the properties that have it involved are as much a talking point with visitors as the artwork on show.
“We have such interesting conversations that come in and talk about the house and the art,” said Victoria, who has opened her former schoolhouse to the public for the event.
Bridgnorth textile artist, Linda Kemshall, said this was the first arts trail she had taken part in.
“I normally do stitched textiles. But this is my first art trail and the first time I've ever shown my watercolour paintings,” she said.
Judith Tranter from Bridgnorth and District Arts Society said the town as full of talented artists.
“Currently, we have about 70 members at the Bridgnorth and District Arts Society and there are some very talented people in Bridgnorth as you can see at the arts trail.”