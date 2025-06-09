Crowds flock to Bridgnorth as town's arts trail returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail sees residents display artwork in their homes created by local artists. The homes are then open to the public throughout the two-day event.

On display were paintings jewellery, ceramics photography, sculptures, glass, metalwork, woodwork, textiles and more.

Bridgnorth Arts Trail. The Travelling Weaver: Sophie Francis from Church Stretton..

Some of the town’s historic houses, dating back to the 17th century, are participating, including former schools, forge and malthouse. Houses range from the bijou to the grand, all with distinctive characters.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 08/06/2025Bridgnorth Arts Trail. Artist: Jess Pritchard from Cookley.

Visitors buy tickets to visit the homes and see the art, which is also for sale.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 08/06/2025Bridgnorth Arts Trail. Bridgnorth & District Camera Club. At the front is: Louise Holland and at the back is Sandra Webb and Jill Bunn.

Last year the event raised £3,250 for charity, which went to the Bridgnorth Gateway and the Bridge Youth Centre.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 08/06/2025Bridgnorth Arts Trail. Jeanette Bates (left) from The Croft Guest house hosts artist: Beverley Wightman from Bridgnorth.

Organiser Victoria Commander said: “We have been going about eight years, we had a few years before Covid then a break.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 08/06/2025Bridgnorth Arts Trail. Bridgnorth & District Camera Club. At the front is: Louise Holland and at the back is Sandra Webb and Jill Bunn.

“There's about 33 venues and well over 70 artists. The idea of the trail is to promote local artists.”

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 08/06/2025Bridgnorth Arts Trail. Jeanette Bates (left) from The Croft Guest house hosts artist: Beverley Wightman from Bridgnorth.

She added that some of the properties that have it involved are as much a talking point with visitors as the artwork on show.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 08/06/2025Bridgnorth Arts Trail. In the Library the Bridgnorth & District Arts Society showed there work. Pictured is front: Chair of the group: Judith Tranter and back: Kay Shinton and Sarah Croome.

“We have such interesting conversations that come in and talk about the house and the art,” said Victoria, who has opened her former schoolhouse to the public for the event.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 08/06/2025Bridgnorth Arts Trail. The old School House, owned by event organiser: Victoria Commander (left) and she is with artist: Linda Kemshall from Seisdon and here we have two examples of her work.

Bridgnorth textile artist, Linda Kemshall, said this was the first arts trail she had taken part in.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 08/06/2025Bridgnorth Arts Trail. Debbie Williams from Hilton with her work.

“I normally do stitched textiles. But this is my first art trail and the first time I've ever shown my watercolour paintings,” she said.

Judith Tranter from Bridgnorth and District Arts Society said the town as full of talented artists.

“Currently, we have about 70 members at the Bridgnorth and District Arts Society and there are some very talented people in Bridgnorth as you can see at the arts trail.”