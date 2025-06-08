Shropshire Star
Close

56 magnificent pictures from RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 with planes whizzing and people having fun - see if you can spot someone you know...

More than 50,000 people have been wowed as military aircraft has whizzed through the skies at the RAF Cosford Air Show.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Visitors from far and wide have been enjoy the spectacle of somersaulting planes, with many also grabbing pictures sitting in the cockpits of retired fighter jets during a day of great entertainment at RAF Cosford Air Show.

More than 50,000 people turned out in force to one of the region’s showpiece events to watch as magnificent military aircraft soared through the skies, expertly steered by brave pilots in exhilarating demonstrations.

Star photographer Tim Thursfield has been on site capturing the action in the air and on the ground. See if you can spot someone you know...

The Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows.
Red Arrows planes narrowly cross paths
Red Arrows planes narrowly cross paths
The Red Arrows
The Red Arrows
Crowds were transfixed by the spectacle in the skies
Crowds were transfixed with the spectacle in the air
Families enjoyed displays, entertainment and a bite to eat at the event
Families enjoyed displays, entertainment and a bite to eat at the event
Sisters Danielle and Laura Bill keeping an eye on the action
Keeping an eye on things are sisters Danielle and Laura Bill.
LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -08/06/25RAF Cosford Air Show.
LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -08/06/25RAF Cosford Air Show.
Derek Herbert as Winston Churchill, with his wife Linda Herbert
Derek Herbert as Winston Churchill, with his wife Linda Herbert
A jet engine is inspected...
A jet engine is inspected...
A Bird Dog flies above RAF Cosford
A Bird Dog flies above RAF Cosford
A P47D Thunderbolt soars above the crowd
A P47D Thunderbolt soars above the crowd
The RAF Falcons put on a spectacular and colourful show
The RAF Falcons put on a spectacular and colourful show
The crowds braved the rain at the RAF Cosford Air Show
The crowds braved the rain at the RAF Cosford Air Show
A P47D Thunderbolt back on the ground
A P47D Thunderbolt back on the ground
The Battle of Britain memorial flight at RAF Cosford
The Battle of Britain memorial flight at RAF Cosford

Similar stories

Most popular