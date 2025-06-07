Fire crews tackle a late night chalet blaze behind a pub in a Shropshire village
Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze involving a wooden chalet behind a pub.
Bridgnorth Fire Station shared pictures of the incident, on land behind The Malt Shovel in Highley, on social media.
They were called to the scene shortly after midnight and discovered the remains of a wooden chalet on fire.
Three crews were dispatched to the incident, and they used an extended hose and drag rakes to deal with the blaze.
Posting on social media at around 2.15am today, Saturday, June 7, Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Crews are currently in attendance at a large fire located at the rear of the Malt Shovel Pub in Highley.
"Working alongside colleagues from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station to control and extinguish the fire. Water is being ferried from a local hydrant to keep crews supplied."