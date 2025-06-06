West Mercia Police celebrates its special constables and volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This week marks this year’s National Volunteers’ Week and West Mercia Police is celebrating those who give up their time for the force.

Across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire there are more than 70 volunteers who all play crucial roles in supporting various teams across the force area.

Special Constables

West Mercia Police said there are volunteers working alongside police staff in the cyber-crime team.

There are some providing support and guidance as a force chaplain.

One is delivering expertise knowledge as a historian at the force museum, and some are caring for police puppies to ensure they grow into crime-fighting police dogs.

Some of the force's volunteers

The Special Constabulary is made up of 81 volunteer police officers who work alongside and uphold the same policing powers as regular officers.

They work across a variety of policing teams and carry out duties such as responding to 999 calls, patrolling on foot and in vehicles, investigating crimes and arresting suspects, and policing major events such as festivals and football matches.

In 2024, special constables in West Mercia contributed nearly 24,000 hours in unpaid work.

They attended 115 pre-planned operations, 243 shifts with Safer Neighbourhood Teams and worked 1,478 shifts on response.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Volunteers are a key part of the policing family, whether they are a Special, Independent Custody Visitor, involved with their local Community Speed Watch, or help services deliver support to victims.

“Every single person who gives up some of their own time to make a difference in their community deserves to be celebrated and I know the public share my admiration for the often unseen but yet incredible contributions they each make in West Mercia.”