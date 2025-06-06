'Volunteer magistrates deserve more recognition than a certificate!' - MP hails the 'backbone' of justice system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford MP, and former solicitor, Shaun Davies has renewed his call for long-service medals to be established and distributed to volunteer magistrates.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (June 3), Mr Davies described volunteer magistrates as the "backbone" of the justice system, stating that they deal with 95 per cent of criminal cases.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice, Sarah Sackman responded by outlining a "system of certification" that acknowledges the "vital" work that magistrates do. But, she added that she would be happy to discuss how volunteer magistrates can be recognised further.