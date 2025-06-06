The famous Red Arrows will fly over Shropshire this weekend - here's where and when to see them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officially called the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows will put on a show for the crowds at Cosford this Sunday (June 8).

The talented team will be joining dozens of other pilots performing at the annual event, including the Great War Display Team with their range of replica First World War aircraft in an exciting dog-fighting routine.

The RAF Cosford Air Show is now sold out, so for those who haven't managed to snag tickets it's eyes to the sky to try and catch a glimpse of the excitement.

Red Arrows at RAF Cosford Air Show 2024

Luckily, the Red Arrows' flight map has now been released, making it a bit easier to predict their whereabouts on the big day.

This year, their journey to and from the air show will mean many chances to spot them over the skies of Shropshire and the West Midlands as they make their way from Liverpool Airport to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire via Cosford.

Below is a timetable of when you should be able to see the iconic red planes on Sunday.

Cosford Airshow Display

The aircraft will depart Liverpool Airport at 2.59pm, travelling south towards Malpas for 3.03pm.

It's estimated they will then be northwest of Eccleshall - over Knighton and Ellerton - for 3.06pm.

They will be northwest of Newport, over Harper Adams University and Edgmond, at around 3.08pm.

Within the minute they will be northeast of Telford, over Lilleshall and Sheriffhales, before arriving at Cosford for the display at around 3.10pm.

At around 3.34pm, the team will leave Cosford and travel towards Brewood and Gailey over Penkridge.

It's estimated they will be north of Uttoxeter at around 3.37pm then south of Sutton on Trent at 3.43pm before arriving at RAF Waddington at 3.45pm.