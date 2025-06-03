RAF Cosford Air Show 2025: The 32 incredible aircraft flying and on display as show returns this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

If you've been lucky enough to snag tickets to the now sold-out RAF Cosford Air Show this Sunday, June 8, here are some of the aircraft and pilots and you should expect to see.

If not - it's eyes to the sky and you might be able to catch a glimpse of some of the dozens of planes and helicopters set to soar above the Midlands.

This year, visiting pilots include the Great War Display Team, commemorating the skilled pilots of the Great War with a range of British, French and German replica WWI aircraft in an exciting dog-fighting routine.

The group's collection of historic aircraft includes an Avro 504, Fokker Dr1 Triplanes, Junkers CL1 and an RAF SE5.

Keep an eye out for the appearance of an Extra 330, which is being flown by world-renowned aerobatics pilot Mélanie Astles, an accomplished aerobatics pilot with six French and two English championship titles to her name.

In 2016, Mélanie became the first woman to take part in the Red Bull Air Race.

Among all the planes and helicopters, there will also be a display from the RAF Falcons, the UK's premier military parachute display team.

Flying at Cosford Air Show

P51 Mustang at Cosford in 2011

P-51 Mustang and P-47 Thunderbolt - Ultimate Warbirds Flights

Vampire WZ507 - Vampire Preservation Group

Extra 330 - Melanie Astles

BAC Strikemaster Pair - North Wales Military Aviation Services

Harvard T-6 - Hurricane Heritage

Hawk T1 - Red Arrows

RAF Cosford Air Show in 2024

Lancaster, Spitfire, Hurricane & Douglas C47 Dakota - The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

BAE Systems Typhoon FGR.4 - Royal Air Force Typhoon Display Team

Chinook Boeing CH-47 - RAF Chinook Display Team

F-16 Tiger - Polish Air Force Tiger Demo Team

Dassault Aviation Rafale - Armée de l'air et de l'espace

AH-64E Apache and Wildcat Mk1 - Army Air Corps

Westland Apache at Cosford in 2019

Airbus A330 MRTT - Multi-national MRTT Unit

Silver Spitfire LF.IXc - RNLAF Historical Flight

Wildcat HMA.2 - Royal Navy Black Cats

Swordfish - Navy Wings

Grob Tutor T Mark 1 - Royal Air Force Tutor Display Team

Static displays at Cosford Air Show

PBY5A Catalina - The Catalina Society

C-47 Dakota G-ANAF - Aero Legends

Boeing Stearman - Stijn De Jaeghere

Boeing Stearman - Kennet Aviation

Supermarine Spitfire IX LZ842 - Mark Bennett

Bucker Jungmann biplanes

Britten-Norman Islander - Hebridean Air Services

NH90 Helicopter - Royal Netherlands Air Force

G-EWOK Biplane - Pitts S-1-11B Cartwright Aerobatics

Eurocopter EC135 - Irish Air Corps

AgustaWestland AW139 - Irish Air Corps

Auster - Historical Army Aircraft Flight

Beaver - Historical Army Aircraft Flight

Sioux - Historical Army Aircraft Flight

Apache AH-64E - Army Air Corps

Bulldog - Scottish Aviation