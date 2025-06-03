RAF Cosford Air Show 2025: The 32 incredible aircraft flying and on display as show returns this weekend
Here's a list of some of the aircraft that you should be able to see at the RAF Cosford Air Show this weekend.
If you've been lucky enough to snag tickets to the now sold-out RAF Cosford Air Show this Sunday, June 8, here are some of the aircraft and pilots and you should expect to see.
If not - it's eyes to the sky and you might be able to catch a glimpse of some of the dozens of planes and helicopters set to soar above the Midlands.
This year, visiting pilots include the Great War Display Team, commemorating the skilled pilots of the Great War with a range of British, French and German replica WWI aircraft in an exciting dog-fighting routine.
The group's collection of historic aircraft includes an Avro 504, Fokker Dr1 Triplanes, Junkers CL1 and an RAF SE5.
Keep an eye out for the appearance of an Extra 330, which is being flown by world-renowned aerobatics pilot Mélanie Astles, an accomplished aerobatics pilot with six French and two English championship titles to her name.
In 2016, Mélanie became the first woman to take part in the Red Bull Air Race.
Among all the planes and helicopters, there will also be a display from the RAF Falcons, the UK's premier military parachute display team.
Flying at Cosford Air Show
P-51 Mustang and P-47 Thunderbolt - Ultimate Warbirds Flights
Vampire WZ507 - Vampire Preservation Group
Extra 330 - Melanie Astles
BAC Strikemaster Pair - North Wales Military Aviation Services
Harvard T-6 - Hurricane Heritage
Hawk T1 - Red Arrows
Lancaster, Spitfire, Hurricane & Douglas C47 Dakota - The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
BAE Systems Typhoon FGR.4 - Royal Air Force Typhoon Display Team
Chinook Boeing CH-47 - RAF Chinook Display Team
F-16 Tiger - Polish Air Force Tiger Demo Team
Dassault Aviation Rafale - Armée de l'air et de l'espace
AH-64E Apache and Wildcat Mk1 - Army Air Corps
Airbus A330 MRTT - Multi-national MRTT Unit
Silver Spitfire LF.IXc - RNLAF Historical Flight
Wildcat HMA.2 - Royal Navy Black Cats
Swordfish - Navy Wings
Grob Tutor T Mark 1 - Royal Air Force Tutor Display Team
Static displays at Cosford Air Show
PBY5A Catalina - The Catalina Society
C-47 Dakota G-ANAF - Aero Legends
Boeing Stearman - Stijn De Jaeghere
Boeing Stearman - Kennet Aviation
Supermarine Spitfire IX LZ842 - Mark Bennett
Britten-Norman Islander - Hebridean Air Services
NH90 Helicopter - Royal Netherlands Air Force
G-EWOK Biplane - Pitts S-1-11B Cartwright Aerobatics
Eurocopter EC135 - Irish Air Corps
AgustaWestland AW139 - Irish Air Corps
Auster - Historical Army Aircraft Flight
Beaver - Historical Army Aircraft Flight
Sioux - Historical Army Aircraft Flight
Apache AH-64E - Army Air Corps
Bulldog - Scottish Aviation