£1.9 million work begins to remove problem concrete at Telford primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council was awarded £1.9 million from the Department for Education to carry out repairs at Donnington Wood Infant and Nursery School.

A survey of the school identified that approximately 79 percent of the school’s roof included Reinforced Aerated Autoclave Concrete (RAAC).

The material, used widely in construction between the 1950s and 1990s, has been found to be problematic due to its inherent susceptibility to moisture damage, which can lead to structural failure and risk sudden collapse with little warning.

Temporary safety measures were put in place by the council, which allowed the school to open as usual, but now funding has been secured, work has started to remove the RAAC and replace it with modern materials.

To facilitate the work, temporary classrooms are being assembled in the school grounds, to be removed once the work is complete. This will allow the school to remain open as usual and the education of pupils to continue.

Access to the school from Church Walk will also be temporarily closed to staff and pupils while the work is carried out. The Church Walk entrance will be used by construction staff.

Donnington Wood Infant School

During the renovation, the council will also take the opportunity to recover and insulate the remaining roof panels to reduce the energy needs of the school in line with the council’s commitment to reduce the borough’s carbon footprint.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, said: “We want our schools to provide a safe and nurturing environment to support the learning and development of pupils.

“We’ve taken the issue of RAAC at Donnington Wood Infant and Nursery School very seriously and I’m pleased we were able to put temporary measures in place to safeguard staff and pupils.

“With the government funding secured, we’re now able to move the project forward and make sure all RAAC is removed and replaced with modern materials, which will secure the longevity of the building for generations to come.

“I’m really pleased that we’re able to keep the school open while the work is carried out and children’s learning is unaffected.

“Due to the scale and nature of the work, we do expect there to be some low-level disruption to nearby residents as construction traffic attends the site. I’d ask residents to bear with us while we carry out this essential safety work.”

The school's headteacher Caroline Boddy said: “We’ve worked with the council and contractors to ensure the appropriate measures are in place to keep the school open and safe while the essential repairs are carried out.

“Our priority over the next few months will be to ensure children’s learning and development are unaffected and we can go about our normal school life."

Donnington Wood Infant and Nursery School is the only school in the borough where RAAC has been found.