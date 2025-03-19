Work set to begin to remove potentially unsafe RAAC 'crumbling concrete' at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has announced that specialist teams will soon begin work to remove Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) that was found in a kitchen area at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

Both the hospital's kitchen and Apley restaurant have been closed since the material was identified in Autumn 2023. RAAC was widely used in the UK in the 20th century but is now known to be less durable and prone to 'crumbling'.

The hospital trust moved to provide alternative arrangements to provide meals for patients and staff. Temporary catering facilities are still currently in place for patients, staff and visitors and will continue for the duration of the works.

The work will be carried out in phases and is expected to be completed by Spring next year.

SaTH says the safety of patients, staff and visitors will be a "priority" during the work.

Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Following completion, the hospital trust said the Princess Royal Hospital's restaurant and kitchens will be upgraded so patients and staff can benefit from larger, more modern and improved facilities.

A new doctors' mess is also being created alongside a new purpose-built plant room.

The work will be carried out by specialist contractors - in line with guidance - and SaTH says it will not impact its patients or staff.

SaTH's sssistant chief executive Inese Robotham said: "Following the allocation of national funding, work can commence on the safe removal of the RAAC that was identified at PRH.

"Due to the nature of these works, we will have the opportunity to modernise our kitchens and upgrade our restaurant facilities which will increase in size. This is positive news and will further enhance the catering facilities that we are able to offer.

"Thank you to our patients, visitors and staff for their continued patience and understanding in preparation of, and during, these works. We would also like to thank our catering and estates teams who have put in place temporary measures and worked differently to support our patients and staff."

