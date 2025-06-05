'Nuisance shop thieves and repeat offenders need to be banned from our high streets' - Telford MP calls for crackdown on crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford MP Shaun Davies says stricter ancillary orders including banning offenders from shops and high streets are "part of the answer" to reducing crime.

Speaking during a Parliamentary debate on high street crime in the House of Commons on Tuesday (June 3), Mr Davies said police must work together with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to apply for additional measures and called for them to be implemented when an offender appears in court.

The MP previously said that "yobs" need to be removed from high streets with law-abiding citizens "feeling unsafe" in their neighbourhoods.

Police patrol Telford

Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood acknowledged that Mr Davies raised an "important point". She said ancillary orders such as travel bans, bans on football fans, and bans on offenders attending particular areas will be included in the Government's upcoming sentencing bill.

Mr Davies said the Government is to introduce a new 'respect order' that will remove nuisance shoplifters and repeat offenders from high streets, and serve a "clear" warning to criminals.