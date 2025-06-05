Man accused of dodging £99 taxi fare fails to appear in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ryan Lee Polverino was expected to attend Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday (June 3) to answer the charge of making off without payment.

The 18-year-old, of Trefonen Avenue, is accused of failing to pay the £99.50 taxi fee to Gary’s Cabs’ taxi service for a trip from Aberystwyth to Llandrindod Wells on July 25 last year.

But he did not appear at court.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest.