A Llandrindod Wells man was caught drug driving when he popped to the shop on his motorbike to get some milk

Benjamin Smith was found to have more than three times the legal amount of cannabis in his system when he was pulled over by police near the Metropole Hotel on Temple Street on January 11 this year.

The 31 year-old of Trefonen Way pleaded guilty to drug driving on the A483 when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting Mr James Sprunks said Smith was stopped by PC Reynolds as he was riding his black and blue Suzuki GSXS.

A roadside drugs test was positive for cannabis and Smith was taken to Brecon Police Station where further tests revealed he had 9.1 microgramms of drug per litre of blood, the legal limit being 2 micrograms.

Mr Sprunks said Smith has nine convictions for 13 offences, with no driving offences.

Mitigating, Ms Michelle Thomas said the impending driving ban would impact Smith’s mother more than it would him, as he is her carer.

She said: “He is currently un-employed as he gave up his job two years ago to look after his elderly mother.

“He went to the garage to get some milk, he did not realise he would be over the limit.”

Ms Thomas said Smith suffers with anxiety and ADHA but he is seeking help and his mother has recently had a quadruple bypass.

“He had turned his life around before giving up his job. Since this offence he has not taken any cannabis and he was a heavy user at one point. He is remorseful because this will have a significant impact on his mother and he will have to support her in another way.”

She said there was no accident or evidence or bad driving and Smith has not been in trouble since 2015.

Magistrates fined him £120 and banned him from driving for 12 months. He will also have to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.