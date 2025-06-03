A £6.6bn project to build a railway line between Oxford and Cambridge is classed as an ‘England and Wales project’ – even though no tracks will be laid in Wales

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick said Wales was “being denied hundreds of millions in funding that could transform our own rail network"

A multi-billion pound project to build a railway line between Oxford and Cambridge has been classed as an ‘England and Wales project’ – even though no tracks will be laid in Wales.

The £6.6bn line will lie entirely in England with no benefit for Wales at all but, because of the way it has been classified, the country will not benefit from any extra cash.

This classification could deprive Wales of an additional £360 million in consequential rail funding for its own network.

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick, has said it is "HS2 all over again" and Wales was “being denied hundreds of millions in funding that could transform our own rail network".

He added that Labour expected people in Wales "to believe the ridiculous idea that this project will benefit them and they are justified in not giving Wales the money it needs to improve our own public transport systems".