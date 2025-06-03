Days left to save treasured Shropshire community cinema as thousands of pounds is raised towards funding - how you can help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Maona Art is seeking to revive Oswestry's community cinema, formerly known as KinoKulture, that closed its doors in 2024 after former owners Ian Garland and Ruth Carter announced their retirement.

Its hoped that the cinema, that is based in a converted chapel, could once again welcome film-lovers in the near future and also host mother and baby clubs, poetry readings, and events and activities that will "help to address" isolation and loneliness.

To achieve this ambition, Maona Arts, an organisation determined to showcase African cinema on the big screen, has launched a crowdfunding campaign through Crowdfund Shropshire to reopen the facility.

The organisation is aiming to raise just short of £54,500 to reopen the cinema.

So far, the crowdfunder has received more than 100 backers with £28,500 pledged towards the project.

Oswestry's Kinoculture Cinema. Photo: Google StreetView.

Shropshire Council and its partners has pledged £10,000 to support the cinema project - the maximum grant it could give through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund that funds Crowdfund Shropshire.

However, the Maona Arts has just 23 days left to reach its target.

Deputy leader and Cabinet member for communities at Shropshire Council, Councillor Alex Wagner said: "Crowdfund Shropshire helps a wide range of community organisations across Shropshire offers a simple process and platform for communities to share their ideas and projects. Crowdfunding isn’t always easy for volunteers and we urge the community to get behind this and other projects.

"Donations can start at a few pounds - a lot of people giving a small amount will help the project achieve its vision and achieve lasting environmental benefits."

Councillor Duncan Kerr, whose Oswestry South division includes the cinema site, added: "I really value the work Maona Arts is doing to reopen the cinema which has been a fantastic asset for Oswestry. Having this again in the town would be a real boost for Oswestry.

"Any support from individuals or business will be valued, whether through small financial donations, volunteering or in-kind support."

You can support the project here.