£27k raised to reopen treasured cinema in Oswestry said to be a ‘lifeline’ for residents

Kinokulture in Arthur Street permanently closed its doors in 2024 after its former owners Ian Garland and Ruth Carter announced retirement.

The community cinema, based in a converted chapel, could now welcome film-lovers once again as Maona Art, an organisation determined to showcase African cinema on the big screen, has launched a fundraising campaign to reopen Kinokulture.

Kinokulture in Oswestry could be reopened under a new name. Photo: Google.

Founder Tatenda Jamera said under its new name, Maona Cinema will aim to show independent films from around the globe while acting as a “lifeline” to the residents in the community.

To get the project started, the company said it needs £54k.

Tatenda, a filmmaker and curator himself, said: “I was working with Kinokulture for about two to three years before it closed. We already had a relationship and we were still trying to keep it open.

“When it closed, I just decided to take on the challenge of opening it because in the realm of Oswestry, there's no longer a cinema within an 18-mile radius.

"Our main objective at the moment is just to open and start showing films.

“The £54k will allow us to pay for the basic costs, programming, marketing, duty managers and all that stuff, just to be able to get started and open.

“For me, that was a priority - to open it back up again and just make sure that the community has an option.”

About £27k has already been raised by the local community. Seeing the people of Oswestry rally with Maona Art to reopen the cinema was heart-warming but not really a surprise, Tatenda said.

“I've been in the community, it didn't come as a surprise. I knew what the community wanted and needed.

“It's good to see the support, but I already knew that the community was going to support because they are so desperate.

“They're really, really desperate for a cinema in the town.

“And I keep on repeating this: it's just not for entertainment purposes, but it is a lifeline. It is absolutely a lifeline to a lot of people in Oswestry.

“It's what they look forward to. It's what they look forward to at the end of the week, just to go and watch a film.

“And personally, I am going to make sure that this happens and that there will be a cinema in Oswestry for generations to come.”

Tatenda Jamera is hoping to revive Oswestry's Kinokulture. Photo: Maona Art

In due time, Tatenda would like to see the cinema expand into a community hub, offering more than just films.

He added: “We're looking at a long-term strategy of how we can make the cinema sustainable.

“We want the community to be part of this. We want the community to be a part of the story. We want them involved in every aspect.

“Because the bigger picture for us is going to be a two-screen cinema, cafe and creative experts within the building.

“So we really want the input of the public to come on board with us, to be part of this journey.

“Anyone interested in any shape, capacity or form, we will be happy to have you on this journey as we embark on it.”