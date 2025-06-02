Man charged with dangerous driving over incident where BMW crashed into house in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A statement from the force said: "A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a car collided with a house in Ketley, Telford.

A BMW smashed into a house in Ketley in November

"Dale Hoggins, aged 42, of Dulwich Grange in Telford, is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 24.

"The charge is in relation to an incident that took place on Sunday, November 10, 2024."