Man charged with dangerous driving over incident where BMW crashed into house in Telford

A man has been charged with dangerous driving over an incident where a car ploughed into a house.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

West Mercia Police confirmed that Dale Hoggins, 42 and of Dulwich Grange, Bratton, Telford, will appear in court later this month.

A statement from the force said: "A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a car collided with a house in Ketley, Telford.

A BMW car smashed into a house in Ketley, Telford
A BMW smashed into a house in Ketley in November

"Dale Hoggins, aged 42, of Dulwich Grange in Telford, is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 24.

"The charge is in relation to an incident that took place on Sunday, November 10, 2024."

