'It's the Glastonbury of vanlife' - Shrewsbury festival that began with just four campers celebrates latest sell-out success

From tent boxes to trucks and motorhomes to micro-campers and caravans, around 2,200 vehicles flocked to the Shrewsbury showground over the weekend in a celebration of 'vanlife' culture.

It's the third time the festival has been held in Shrewsbury, and the third time tickets have completely sold out.

For one of the organisers, Damo Jones, it's a long way from the festival's origins, when the owners of four vans met up on a beach back in 2017.

Vanlife Festival at the West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury

Over the years Damo gained a large following on social media and began meeting an ever-wider range of people, in an even wider range of customised vehicles.

He said: "I was meeting such a diverse range of people and vehicles, converted expo trucks, horseboxes and buses - all self-builds - and I realised there was nowhere, no festival, that accommodated that audience.

"When you go to other campervan festivals and shows, it's about what you can buy. They're selling a brand, a dream.