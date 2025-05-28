'There is a lack of funding for smaller affordable housing schemes in rural areas' - MP calls for scheme extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has called for extended support through the Rural Housing Enablers Scheme, which the previous Government launched in 2023.

The £2.5m package was designed to support a network of independent advisors who work with communities to develop affordable housing schemes.

The scheme was extended in March this year. Mr Anderson said this has led to discussions about affordable housing in areas within his constituency such as Worfield and Rudge.

However, the MP says there is a "lack" of funding for smaller schemes in rural areas, and has called for a capital grant fund that 'compensates' housing associations for the costs involved with developing schemes in rural communities with fewer residents.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson.

Mr Anderson said this should sit alongside a wider package of support that delivers small-scale developments that obtain backing from local residents.

The South Shropshire MP added that small-scale developments can meet the Government's housing targets "without negatively impacting access" to green spaces.

"Small-scale housing developments can help to deliver the right homes in the right places while protecting our precious green spaces," Mr Anderson said.

"The Rural Housing Enablers Scheme recognises the importance of enlisting local support for new builds. Yet, there is a lack of funding for smaller schemes in rural areas.

"I am calling on Ministers to expand the range of support available through this scheme - including capital support grants for housing associations. I believe that this can help local families stay and thrive in the area, while ensuring Shropshire's countryside is protected for all."