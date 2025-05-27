'It’s high time the Government took rural areas seriously': Shropshire MP campaigns to improve mobile phone signal across county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The north Shropshire MP is Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Digital Communities, which kicked off its review by questioning Mobile UK and other industry leaders this week.

It comes after the conclusion of the group’s investigation into the digital landline switchover, which exposed flaws in the process and made a series of recommendations to the government.

During the first evidence session of the mobile signal inquiry, Helen was told how the Shared Rural Network had been rolled out ahead of schedule. However, the practical experience of residents across north Shropshire suggest that few real improvements have been made.

This is a point the MP made on the floor of the House of Commons this week as she called for a debate on the issue and for the Government to do more to improve phone signals.

Helen Morgan is campaigning for better mobile signal in Shropshire's most rural areas. Photo: House of Commons

Helen has previously called for Rural Roaming to be introduced to allow users to switch between networks in areas where they can’t get signal with their usual provider.

The MP has previously tabled a new law which would make it a legal requirement for telecoms firms like BT, EE and VMO2 to work together and offer signals in blackspot areas. This is already done for emergency calls and texts and could be rolled out at minimal cost.

Ofcom data suggests just 44 per cent of rural premises in North Shropshire have 4G coverage from all four operators and 4 per cent have no signal from any network. However, this data has repeatedly been challenged by residents on the ground who cannot get signal in areas they are supposed to be able to access it.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for north Shropshire, said: “This new inquiry will investigate solutions to the shoddy signal we all experience on a daily basis.

“However, we don’t need data to tell us that signal in Shropshire is not good enough.

“There are still far too many places where you can’t make a call when you need to – and that is wrong in 2025.

“It’s high time the Government took rural areas seriously and provided infrastructure already available elsewhere. If it’s not acceptable in Birmingham, it should not be acceptable in Shropshire.”