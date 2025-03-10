North Shropshire MP: The Government must not overlook rural areas when making spending decisions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire is a fantastic place to live and work, but time and again, economic growth in our rural areas is held back by poor infrastructure and underinvestment.

Almost nowhere is this more obvious than on the A483, where dangerous junctions and frequent accidents not only put lives at risk but also strangle business growth and investment opportunities for the county.

Last week, I once again raised the issue in Parliament, calling on the Government to urgently improve safety at Llynclys Crossroads and the wider stretch of road between Llanymynech and Oswestry.

The A483 is a vital route for local businesses, commuters, and emergency services, yet its condition is unacceptable.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan

Crashes and congestion cause unnecessary delays, deterring investment and making life harder for those who live and work here.

Thanks to sustained pressure, we have already seen some small steps in the right direction.

Monitoring cameras were installed at Llynclys Crossroads earlier this year, and I successfully campaigned for a lower speed limit through Pant and Llanymynech.

But these are sticking plasters when what we need is real investment in safer junctions, better road design, and a long-term plan to make our infrastructure fit for purpose.

At the root of the issue is a funding system that prioritises road speed over safety, making it harder for dangerous rural roads to get the investment they need and enhance local infrastructure.

I have challenged the Prime Minister to change these rules, ensuring safety is at the heart of transport policy. Rural communities deserve the same level of investment as urban areas, yet time and again, we are left behind. Shropshire businesses, residents, and emergency services deserve better.

The Government must not overlook rural areas when making spending decisions – it is a complete false economy, as much as anything else. I will continue to push for improvements to the A483 and for a fair deal for North Shropshire.