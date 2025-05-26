'Very warm' weather will return says Met Office as Shropshire temperatures set to spike in coming days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Temperatures could spike across the UK in the coming days following a spell of scattered showers across the Shropshire.

The weather group, the Met Office, said that bank holiday Monday will see a 'bright start' to the day, with cloud and scattered showers becoming possible as we head into the afternoon.

Temperatures are set to peak at around 15C, before dropping to 10C later on tonight.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A bright start to bank holiday Monday, but cloud soon increasing with a few showers, these merging into the afternoon to give longer spells of rain for some. Windy again and feeling slightly cooler. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

"Wet and windy this evening with outbreaks of rain. Becoming drier overnight with plenty of clear spells. Winds easing but still remaining blustery. Mild overnight. Minimum temperature 10 °C

Tuesday will see a much hotter day for many, with many areas across the Shropshire, including Telford, Oswestry, and Shrewsbury seeing temperatures of around 17C, however, rains and clouds are expected.

The spokesperson added: "After a bright start, clouds will soon thicken from the west with further spells of rain, turning heavy and persistent by the afternoon with stronger winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C."

However, in the long-range forecast, the Met Officer predicts that 'changeable weather' will continue, with further frontal systems running east into the UK, bringing rain, heavy winds and possible thunderstorms.

See the full Shropshire forecast below:

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Changeable and breezy with sunshine and showers on Wednesday. Cloudier on Thursday with rain and drizzle at times. Showers, or longer spells of rain on Friday with occasional brighter spells.