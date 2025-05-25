Ludlow road set to shut on weekdays as resurfacing works get underway next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gravel Hill, Ludlow, is set to be resurfaced from Thursday, June 5 to Friday, June 20.

The road will shut from 9:30am to 4:30pm as work is carried out by Shropshire Council on weekdays only.

While diversions will be in place for the closure, access to any properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained.

Members of the public are asked not to park on the road during the day while work is in progress.

They are also asked to plan ahead while travelling through the road via the One Network website with the search reference 36500177.