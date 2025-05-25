Father's Day service to be held for those who have lost their dads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emstrey Crematorium in Shrewsbury is holding the event on June 12, for those people who have lost a father or grandfather and who find this time of year tough.

A similar event was held ahead of Mother's Day at the crematorium earlier this year.

Kelly Billingham, memorial consultant at the crematorium, said: “The service will run very similarly to our Mother’s Day service but this time being led by Deacon Nick Webb.

“The service will be held at the crematorium on Thursday, June 12, and doors will open from 6.15 for refreshments.

“The service will start at 7pm. Again this is will be free to attend.”