'We need banking hubs that provide much-needed access to vital services' - MP presents petition after branch closures

MP Stuart Anderson has presented his petition signed by 165 residents to the Government and LINK - the operator of the UK's largest ATM network.

Mr Anderson presented his petition after the closure of Lloyds Bank branches in Ludlow and Bridgnorth earlier this week. In January, the Lloyds Banking Group announced plans to close 136 of its high street branches including those in Ludlow and Bridgnorth, which had 720 and 638 monthly customers respectively.

The South Shropshire MP's petition ran between February and April. He said residents of Ludlow and Bridgnorth were amongst those who gave their support as well as residents from other villages and towns that will be impacted by the bank closures including Church Stretton and Cleobury Mortimer.

A banking hub

Mr Anderson said Lloyds has signposted its Hereford branch - almost 23 miles away - as an alternative for Ludlow customers.

Lloyds also signposted Bridgnorth residents to its Tettenhall branch in Wolverhampton, which he said is more than 11 miles away.

Banking hubs were developed as part of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023, under the previous Government.

Mr Anderson has written to LINK, which determines a banking hub's location, and Treasury Emma Reynolds MP with the results of his petition.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "I am pleased that almost 200 residents have signed my petition calling for banking hubs in South Shropshire. It follows the closure of Lloyds Bank branches in Ludlow and Bridgnorth.

"My consultation demonstrates huge support for banking hubs, which would provide much-needed access to vital financial services.

"I have now submitted the evidence to both the Minister for Financial Inclusion and LINK, the organisation responsible for the location of banking hubs. I hope that they will take seriously the concerns we have raised."